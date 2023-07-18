Ljubljana Biennale of Graphic Arts Reveals Theme, Artists for 35th Edition

The organizers of the Ljubljana Biennale of Graphic Arts have announced that the thirty-fifth iteration of the event will be titled “From the void came gifts of the cosmos.” Taking place September 15, 2023, to January 14, 2024, the Biennale is being curated by artistic director Ibrahim Mahama and his team, whose members include Exit Frame Collective, Alicia Knock, Selom Koffi Kudjie, Inga Lāce, Beya Othmani, and Patrick Nii Okanta. Through media including film, printmaking, and performance, the Biennale will investigate friendships, connections, and “histories of resistance” between post-independence Ghana and the former Yugoslavia, both of which were founding member states of the Non-Aligned Movement. Collaboration, a nation-building tool deployed by Ghana’s first president, Pan-African theorist Kwame Nkrumah, will function as a focal point.

“As curators, ‘From the void came gifts of the cosmos’ has led us to find ways in which we can go back in time,” the Ghana-born Mahama said in a statement. “The exhibition will be presented in multiple forms, historical, contemporary, pedagogical—so we ask—how do we use historical and other forms to establish new dialogues. One of the most important decisions that we have made in the exhibition process so far, was to open it up to students. At the outset of our research process,” he continued, “we embarked on a marathon of school visits in Slovenia, which was an incredible experience. It was from that some very interesting proposals were born, and the curatorial team selected a number of students whose work will to be presented within the exhibition context, as artists.”

Artists from across Europe and Africa will present new and site-specific commissions as well as extant work alongside historical graphic work from the Biennale archives. Additionally, a series of public programs will center on the notion of agyina, or council, embraced by the Akan, Ghana’s biggest ethnic group.

A full list of participating artists is below.

Anita Afonu

Selasi Awusi Sosu

Yasmina Benabderrahmane

Virginia Chihota

Galle Winston Kofi Dawson

Nabil Djedouani

Jihan El Tahri

Beti Frim and Ines Sekač

Christian Guerematchi

Ana Govc

Helga Griffiths

Eric Gyamfi

Sonia Kacem

Soghra Khurasani

Krater

Kvadratni meter

Lalitha Lajmi

Pat Mautloa

Amina Menia

Danilo Milovanovic

Yusif Musa

llona Nemeth

Noks Collective

Nonument Group

NPR

Henry Obeng

Mohammad Omar Khalil

Krishna Reddy

Abed Al Kadiri

Bruce Onobrakpeya in dialogue with Temitayo Ogunbiyi

Nolan Oswald Denis

Thierry Oussou

Tjaša Rener

Martyna Rzepecka

Jaanus Samma

School of Mutants (Hamedine KaneStéphane Verlet Bottéro)

Mori Sikora

Janek Simon and Max Cegielski

Sanaz Sohrabi

Duba Sambolec

Tejswini Narayan Sonawane

SVS

Tracy Naa Koshie Thompson

El Warcha in dialogue with PLAC (Participatory Autonomous Zone)

Ala Younis

Lara Žagar

Manca Žitnik

