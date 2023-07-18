Ljubljana Biennale of Graphic Arts Reveals Theme, Artists for 35th Edition
The organizers of the Ljubljana Biennale of Graphic Arts have announced that the thirty-fifth iteration of the event will be titled “From the void came gifts of the cosmos.” Taking place September 15, 2023, to January 14, 2024, the Biennale is being curated by artistic director Ibrahim Mahama and his team, whose members include Exit Frame Collective, Alicia Knock, Selom Koffi Kudjie, Inga Lāce, Beya Othmani, and Patrick Nii Okanta. Through media including film, printmaking, and performance, the Biennale will investigate friendships, connections, and “histories of resistance” between post-independence Ghana and the former Yugoslavia, both of which were founding member states of the Non-Aligned Movement. Collaboration, a nation-building tool deployed by Ghana’s first president, Pan-African theorist Kwame Nkrumah, will function as a focal point.
“As curators, ‘From the void came gifts of the cosmos’ has led us to find ways in which we can go back in time,” the Ghana-born Mahama said in a statement. “The exhibition will be presented in multiple forms, historical, contemporary, pedagogical—so we ask—how do we use historical and other forms to establish new dialogues. One of the most important decisions that we have made in the exhibition process so far, was to open it up to students. At the outset of our research process,” he continued, “we embarked on a marathon of school visits in Slovenia, which was an incredible experience. It was from that some very interesting proposals were born, and the curatorial team selected a number of students whose work will to be presented within the exhibition context, as artists.”
Artists from across Europe and Africa will present new and site-specific commissions as well as extant work alongside historical graphic work from the Biennale archives. Additionally, a series of public programs will center on the notion of agyina, or council, embraced by the Akan, Ghana’s biggest ethnic group.
A full list of participating artists is below.
Anita Afonu
Selasi Awusi Sosu
Yasmina Benabderrahmane
Virginia Chihota
Galle Winston Kofi Dawson
Nabil Djedouani
Jihan El Tahri
Beti Frim and Ines Sekač
Christian Guerematchi
Ana Govc
Helga Griffiths
Eric Gyamfi
Sonia Kacem
Soghra Khurasani
Krater
Kvadratni meter
Lalitha Lajmi
Pat Mautloa
Amina Menia
Danilo Milovanovic
Yusif Musa
llona Nemeth
Noks Collective
Nonument Group
NPR
Henry Obeng
Mohammad Omar Khalil
Krishna Reddy
Abed Al Kadiri
Bruce Onobrakpeya in dialogue with Temitayo Ogunbiyi
Nolan Oswald Denis
Thierry Oussou
Tjaša Rener
Martyna Rzepecka
Jaanus Samma
School of Mutants (Hamedine KaneStéphane Verlet Bottéro)
Mori Sikora
Janek Simon and Max Cegielski
Sanaz Sohrabi
Duba Sambolec
Tejswini Narayan Sonawane
SVS
Tracy Naa Koshie Thompson
El Warcha in dialogue with PLAC (Participatory Autonomous Zone)
Ala Younis
Lara Žagar
Manca Žitnik