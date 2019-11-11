London’s Institute for International Visual Arts Names Sepake Angiama Artistic Director

The Institute for International Visual Arts (Iniva) in London has appointed Sepake Angiama as its new artistic director. Angiama most recently served as curator of this year’s Chicago Architecture Biennial, which closes January 5, 2020. She has also held positions at Hayward Gallery, Turner Contemporary, the International Foundation Manifesta, and documenta 14. She succeeds Melanie Keen who departed to lead the Wellcome Collection.

“We are thrilled that Sepake will be joining us at this exciting time,” said Anita Bhalla, the chair of trustees at Iniva. “Her vast experience will ensure that Iniva continues to be an important and challenging voice in the arts. We have an incredible portfolio of work to take forward including our education and outreach programs and cannot think of anyone more suitable to help shape this.”

Sepake joins Iniva during its twenty-fifth year and will work on the organization’s new project, Commission to Collect, which will partner with major British art galleries and museums to commission new artworks by British-based artists of African and Asian descent. She will also help develop programming specific to the organization’s new home on John Islip Street and will oversee the digitization of its collection.

Commenting on her new role, Angiama, said, “This institution has provided an important space for vital research and made a significant contribution to the enriching of the discursive field of artistic and curatorial practice. With the support of the team at Iniva I look forward to stewarding this organisation as it continues the work of broadening our understanding of African and Asian artists and the diaspora.”

