London’s Royal College of Art Receives Approval for Expansion

According to Gareth Harris of the Art Newspaper, London’s Royal College of Art has received approval from the local council for the expansion of its Battersea campus. The new building, designed by the architecture firm Herzog & de Meuron, will be dedicated to research in the fields of engineering, technology, science, mathematics, and art.

The building is scheduled for completion by April 2020. The project will cost about $153 million, and the British government will give about $76 million toward the effort. “The remaining funds will be secured through a mix of philanthropic donations, and RCA investment,” notes a statement issued by the college.