London’s New Goldsmiths Center for Contemporary Art Appoints Natasha Hoare as Curator

The Goldsmiths Center for Contemporary Art, the new gallery at Goldsmiths, University of London that is expected to open in September, has appointed Natasha Hoare as curator. She joins the institution from Witte de With Center for Contemporary Art in Rotterdam, where she has held the position of curator since 2014.

During her tenure at Witte de With, Hoare worked on a number of exhibitions, including “Cinema Olanda: Platform,” an extension of the Dutch pavilion at the 2017 Venice Biennale, and, most recently, “The Ten Murders of Josephine” (2017), a long-term project by artist Rana Hamadeh. She also served as associate curator of “An Unpredictable Expression of Human Potential” for Act II of the thirteenth edition of the Sharjah Biennial, as assistant curator for the visual arts section of the Marrakech Biennale 5, and as studio manager for artist Mark Wallinger. In 2016, she published the book The New Curator (Laurence King). She will take up her new post at the Goldsmiths Center for Contemporary Art on May 1.

“The role represents a unique opportunity to contribute to establishing a new institution and shape its program alongside director, Sarah McCrory,” Hoare said. “I look forward to working within the context of south London, and Goldsmiths’s rich research culture and artistic prowess.”

Designed by the Turner Prize–winning collective Assemble and comprising eight exhibition spaces, the center will be housed in the former public baths and Victorian water tanks located on the university’s south campus. Led by McCroy, the former curator of Glasgow International, its inaugural program will include shows dedicated to the work of Mika Rottenberg, Alexis Hunter, and the Chicago Imagists.