Longlati Foundation to Open in Shanghai, Pledges $450,000 Annually to Support Young Chinese Artists

The Longlati Foundation, a new private nonprofit organization founded by Singapore investor David Su and Chinese artist Chen Zihao, will open May 2021 in Shanghai and will provide 3 million yuan ($450,000) annually to support work by Chinese artists born after 1990, according to Artnews. The foundation will occupy 7,350 square feet of space in the Art Tower in the city’s West Bund district, which is home to Shanghai’s best-known galleries, including ShanghART, as well as institutions including the Yuz Museum and the Shanghai outpost of the Long Museum.

The foundation, which was established in 2019 to advance the work of emerging artists and artists who have historically been underrecognized, will open with the West Bund Art and Design Fair. Featured at the fair will be a joint exhibition of the work of pioneering feminist installation artist Judy Chicago and painter Stanley Whitney, who is known for his colorful, irregularly gridded works evoking and addressing the US prison system. The exhibition, titled “Call and Response” and curated by Wenjie Sun, the foundation’s consulting curator, will be the first major show for both artists in China.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post, Chen explained, “We hope by showing collections of works by well-known artists, more people will pay attention to our platform, which supports lesser-known artists.”

The foundation’s space when finished will comprise two exhibition halls, one of which will be dedicated to exhibitions of works of international female artists. The inaugural show in that space is to feature Iranian-American painter and animator Tala Madani, with the subsequent exhibition focusing on the work of French performance artist Laure Prouvost.

