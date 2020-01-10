Longtime Minneapolis Institute of Art Curator Patrick Noon to Retire

The Minneapolis Institute of Art (Mia) has announced that senior curator Patrick Noon, the chair of its department of paintings, will retire on January 31 after more than two decades with the institution. During Noon’s tenure, which spanned two museum expansions, in 1998 and 2006, he worked on the reinstallation of Mia’s collections and helped acquire some two-hundred paintings, including works by Wilhelm List, Claude Lorrain, and Alexander Roslin.

A specialist in French and British art from the 1700s and 1800s, he also helped secure partnerships with other museums, which resulted in the staging of visiting exhibitions such as “Delacroix and the Rise of Modern Art” (2015) and “Crossing the Channel: British and French Painting in the Age of Romanticism” (2003)—organized with Tate Britain and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the show featured more than 150 paintings.

Prior to Mia, Noon was a founding curator of prints, drawings, and rare books at the Yale Center for British Art, where he oversaw the reinstallation of its European and American collections in 1998 and served as curatorial chair during a museum-wide installation that took place from 2004 to 2007. He is also the author of a number of books and catalogues.

“Patrick Noon has contributed twenty-two years to the Minneapolis Institute of Art, and his achievements will long be remembered,” said Katherine Crawford Luber, Mia’s president and director. “We are grateful to Patrick for the work he has done to shape Mia into the institution it is today.”

