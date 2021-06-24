Los Angeles Launches Inaugural Gallery Weekend

The Gallery Association Los Angeles (GALA), which formed last year to respond to the Covid-19 crisis with online arts programming, has announced its first Gallery Weekend Los Angeles. The live event, scheduled to run from July 28 to August 1, will feature more than seventy local galleries and art spaces, some of which will extend their regular opening hours late into the night. Programming will include exhibitions, talks, and performances, and will take place at diverse locations across the city, which visitors can learn about through Gallery Map LA, a new online and print resource.

As predicted earlier this year, Gallery Weekend LA will largely correspond with the third edition of the Felix art fair, to be held July 29–August 1 in its usual venue of the Roosevelt Hotel downtown, with twenty-nine galleries exhibiting in outdoor cabanas or in ground-floor rooms opening onto the hotel pool, as a concession to Covid-19.

Though the weekend is not expected to make up entirely for the loss of Frieze Los Angeles, which owing to the pandemic was pushed forward from its February dates to July before being canceled altogether, it will assuredly draw collectors hungry to experience—and hopefully purchase—art in person. As The Art Newspaper pointed out last month, local events like Gallery Weekend LA offer advantages to those tired of the blockbuster fairs that became de rigueur all over the globe in the past decade. London’s first gallery weekend, held at the beginning of June, was so successful it prompted the Evening Standard headline “How have we never had one of these before?” Beijing, Berlin, and Paris are among the cities expected to soon host similar events.

“I’ve been to many gallery weekends in Zurich and Berlin,” LA gallerist Shaun Caley Regen told the New York Times, “and it’s amazing what galleries can accomplish when they band together.”

