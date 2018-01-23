Louvre Abu Dhabi Children’s Museum Omits Qatar from Map

At the Children’s Museum in the new Louvre Abu Dhabi, Qatar was left off a map in an exhibition display that traces a Gulf exchange route for an ancient vase. A picture of the map was taken by an American Middle East scholar and distributed on social media, writes Aimee Dawson of the Art Newspaper. The omission was seen as a slap in the face to Qatar, as Bahrain, Egypt, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia have set embargoes against the country, accusing it of supporting the Muslim Brotherhood, an alleged terrorist organization. The museum released a statement on January 22, saying that the omission “was an oversight” and that the map had been replaced.

But Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, the sister of Qatar’s ruler and the chairwoman of Qatar Museums, posted a message to her Twitter account expressing her disappointment: “Throughout history museums were a source of reference. People would visit to acquire knowledge and learn about world cultures through the exploration of objects on display. Although the notion of museums is a new one to Abu Dhabi, surely the @MuseeLouvre is not okay with this?”