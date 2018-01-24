Louvre Partially Closes as Floodwaters Rise

After days of heavy rainfall, the Louvre has closed the lower level of its Department of Islamic Art as the water levels of the Seine River in Paris continue to rise. Flooding has already disrupted the city—authorities have closed roads and tunnels, and all water traffic, including cruise boats and water taxis, has been halted. On Wednesday morning railway services were also partially suspended.

According to The Guardian, the city is currently on orange alert—the second highest flood warning level—as the Seine comes close to passing twenty feet over its normal height, the highest it’s been in over a century. It is expected to peak on Saturday, and possibly surpass the level the water reached during the major flood in 2016.

A statement issed by the Louvre earlier today said the lower level of the Department of Islamic Art will remain closed until Sunday, January 28, and that protective measures have been taken to ensure the palace isn’t damaged. The rest of the museum will remain open its usual hours as the institution continues to actively monitor the situation. The Musée d’Orsay also annoucned that it will be implementing precautionary measures and is ready to act in order to ensure the safety of its artworks.