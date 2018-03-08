Lower Manhattan Cultural Council Names Lili Chopra Executive Director of Cultural Programs, Grants, and Services

Lower Manhattan Cultural Council announced today that Lili Chopra has been appointed executive director of cultural programs, grants, and services. She currently serves as the executive vice president and artistic director of the French Institute Alliance Française, which she joined in 2006. She will take up the post on April 9.

During her tenure at FIAF, Chopra founded and cocurated Crossing the Line, a highly multidisciplinary festival featuring commissioned works by US and international artists. More recently, she coconceived and cocurated the Tilt Kids Festival. Prior to her time at FIAF, Chopra spent four years at New York Live Arts (formerly Dance Theater Workshop) as an associate producer and as curator of its gallery.

In her new role, Chopra will work with Diego S. Segalini, the current interim executive director, under a new leadership model. Effective immediately, Segalini will assume the position of executive director of finance and administration.

Chopra will oversee the artistic programming of LMCC’s River To River Festival, institutional partnerships, and programs and services for artists, including the Manhattan Arts Grants program and professional development workshops. She will also help lead the final phase of the campaign to complete the renovation and expansion of LMCC’s Arts Center at Governors Island, an arts facility that will house over thirty thousand square feet of artist studios, a media lab, and rehearsal and presentation spaces.

“LMCC’s programs are exactly how public and private resources can be best be used to ensure that artists remain valued and constructive members of the Manhattan community—by providing critically needed support and vital platforms for public and community engagement,” Chopra said. “I am so excited to be joining LMCC in this pivotal moment for New York and its artists and I look forward to contributing to the growth and development of the arts in the city.”