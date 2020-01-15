Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Acquires Major Archive of African American Film History

Filmmaker George Lucas’s new museum of narrative art, which is currently under construction in Los Angeles’s Exposition Park, has acquired a significant collection of film posters, photographs, scripts, and other archival materials that document African American cinema history. The Separate Cinema Archive comprises more than thirty-seven thousand items that date from 1904 to the present day.

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art will partner with the Los Angeles County Museum of Art to show The Wiz, 1978, Do the Right Thing, 1989, at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza’s Cinemark Theater on Saturday, February 8. The screenings will be followed by a talk with Jacqueline Stewart, an author, scholar, and University of Chicago professor, and Ryan Linkof, the Lucas Museum’s curator of film, on the portrayal of race within the history of cinema. Stewart was recently appointed the first African American host at Turner Classic Movies, where she leads the Silent Sunday Nights program.

“It is exciting to celebrate Black History Month by introducing the important Separate Cinema Archive and by screening these two iconic films even before our museum opens,” said Sandra Jackson-Dumont, the director and CEO of the Lucas Museum. “Separate Cinema Archive will not only provide film scholars with incredible opportunities for research, this treasure trove will also catalyze important conversations about the inspiring narratives of African American perspectives represented through film.”

