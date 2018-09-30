Luiz Teixeira de Freitas to Withdraw His Collection from Serralves Foundation Amid Mapplethorpe Controversy

The Portuguese collector Luiz Teixeira de Freitas has expressed his intention to remove his collection of seven hundred drawings from Porto’s Serralves Foundation, reports the Portuguese paper Público. “This is all in solidarity with João Ribas and in disagreement with the position taken by the administration regarding the Robert Mapplethorpe exhibition,” said his daughter, curator Luiza Teixeira de Freitas. The museum did not wish to make a statement regarding the request, reports Público.

Teixereira de Freitas’s collection is on a ten-year loan to Porto’s Museum of Contemporary Art, run by the Serralves Foundation, which has recently been the subject of controversy after its creative director João Ribas resigned on September 20 after disagreements on the management of a Robert Mapplethorpe exhibition, which Ribas curated. Ribas claimed the museum “censored” the exhibition after twenty works previously slated to be shown were not presented, for reasons that remain unclear.

The Serralves Foundation and the Mapplethorpe Foundation have issued statements challenging Ribas's accusal of censorship. On September 26, Serralves's board of directors issued a statement, stating that the charges of censorship are “based on false information and misleading allegations,” and that the removal of the twenty works was Ribas’s own curatorial decision.

“It was the Museum Director himself who proposed that the Robert Mapplethorpe exhibition should have a reserved area, at the end of the exhibition, dedicated to the most sensitive works," read the press statement. “He also proposed that there should be a sign at the entrance to this reserved space clarifying its specific content. The Board of Directors agreed and continues to agree with this proposal.”

The Mapplethorpe Foundation also issued a statement to ARTnews casting doubt on the claims of censorship. “We do not believe that any censorship occurred,” read the statement, which also questioned Ribas’s “dramatic timing” in resigning.

