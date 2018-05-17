Luke Willis Thompson Wins 2018 Deutsche Börse Photography Prize

New Zealand artist Luke Willis Thompson, a 2018 Turner Prize nominee, has been awarded this year’s Deutsche Börse Photography Prize, which celebrates photographers who make significant contributions to the field.

He was recognized for his work autoportrait, a film installation and portrait of Diamond Reynolds, an American woman whose partner Philando Castile was fatally shot by a police officer during a traffic-stop in Minnesota in 2016. Reynolds used Facebook Live to broadcast the moments after the shooting.

“His singular and uncompromising portrait, made in collaboration with its subject, Diamond Reynolds, was conceived as a way to return agency to the protagonist,” jury chair Brett Rogers, director of London’s Photographers’ Gallery, said in a statement. He added that the silent piece, which shows Reynolds in private meditation, imbues the moving image format with the quality of a still photograph.

In addition to Rogers, the prize jury comprised Duncan Forbes, a curator and visiting lecturer at Westminster University; curator and editor Gordon MacDonald; artist Penelope Umbric; and Anne-Marie Beckmann, the director of the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation.

Thompson was honored at a ceremony at the Photographers’ Gallery, on Thursday May 17. He will receive $40,000. Autoportrait will be on view at the gallery, alongside the works of the shortlisted artists—Mathieu Asselin, Rafal Milach, Batia Suter—until June 3. The exhibition will then travel to Frankfurt’s MMK Museum für Moderne Kunst where they will be included in the institution’s photo triennial “RAY 2018.”