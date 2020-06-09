Lynda Roscoe Hartigan Named Royal Ontario Museum’s Deputy Director for Collections and Research and CIO

The Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) in Toronto has welcomed Lynda Roscoe Hartigan as its new deputy director for collections and research and chief innovation officer. Hartigan will be responsible for the leadership, strategic vision, and financial oversight of the museum’s curatorial team and collections. She will also oversee conservation efforts, research and scholarly publishing activities, and the institution’s library.

“Lynda is one of the museum sector’s most highly regarded and accomplished thought leaders and innovators,” said the museum’s director and CEO, Josh Basseches. “In addition to her extensive experience leading curatorial and collection teams across art, culture, and nature, Lynda has demonstrated an exceptional ability, over the span of her career, for bringing innovative and transdisciplinary thinking to the museum practice. As we look towards reopening and making the ROM an even more essential cultural and community hub, Lynda’s in-depth experience makes her uniquely positioned to play a key role in our ongoing transformation and future success.”

Hartigan joins the institution from the Peabody Essex Museum (PEM) in Salem, Massachusetts, where she has served as deputy director since 2016. While at PEM, she also worked as chief curator and was involved in the establishment of its 120,000-square-foot Collection Center in Rowley, Massachusetts, and the reinstallation of PEM’s collection in conjunction with the opening of a new 40,000-square-foot wing of the museum last year.

Hartigan began her career in the arts as a curatorial assistant at the Smithsonian American Art Museum (SAAM) in Washington, DC, where she eventually became chief curator and developed the institution’s collection of American folk art and African American art. She was also the founding curator of SAAM’s Joseph Cornell Study Center. At ROM, she will succeed Mark Engstrom, who served as deputy director for collections and research for the past eighteen years.

ALL IMAGES