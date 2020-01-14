MacDowell Colony Awards Fellowships to Eighty-Seven Artists

The MacDowell Colony in Peterborough, New Hampshire, has named the eighty-seven artists who will receive fellowships for the organization’s upcoming winter and spring residency program. Seventy-six percent of the recipients, who hail from twenty-one states and seven countries including Poland, Mexico, Belgium, and Israel, are first-time MacDowell fellowship awardees.

The cohort includes writer Anna Bikont; filmmaker Denis Côté; visual artists Erica Daborn, Erick Alejandro Hernández, and Andy Robert; playwright Madeleine George; jazz composer Mike Holober; poets Dennis Nurkse and Brenda Shaughnessy; and architect Cassim Shepard.

“At a time where societies feel imperiled and the news cycle endless, providing time and space in a pastoral setting is a vital opportunity for creative spirits to risk and experiment with new ideas,” said executive director Philip Himberg. “More than ever, the work of MacDowell feels urgent, and our hope is that the plays, novels, music, and visual art that is born, in part, in Peterborough, finds amplification across the globe. Art informs us and transforms us.”

These fellowships, each with an average value of more than $10,000, were awarded from a pool of 913 applications. A panel of professionals selects the fellows based on their talent and vision, as evidenced by previous works or proposals for future projects. While at MacDowell, fellows are provided a private studio and accommodations for a period of up to eight weeks.

The full list of fellows is as follows:

Architects

Jeffrey Halstead

Cassim Shepard

Composers

Alex Dowling

Christopher Goddard

Mike Holober

Jerome Kitzke

John Liberatore

Elizabeth Ogonek

Emma O'Halloran

Steven Takasugi

Anna Webber

Eric Wubbels

Filmmakers

Cooper Battersby

Daniel Chew

Denis Côté

Emily Duke

Micaela Durand

Johan Grimonprez

Sky Hopinka

William E. Jones

Jennifer Reeder

Weichun Shao

Thorsten Trimpop

Peng Zuqiang

Interdisciplinary artists

Pedram Baldari

Leslie Cuyjet

Elena Demyanenko

Benji Hart

Jon Kinzel

Allison Orr

Huimeng Wang

Tina Fakhrid-Deen

Theater artists

Madeleine George

Khawla Ibraheem

C.A. Johnson

Haruna Lee

Francisco Mendoza

Jay B. Muskett

Stav Palti Negev

Visual artists

Phoebe Adams

Corliss Cavalieri

Lili Chin

Erica Daborn

Rehab El Sadek

Kunlin He

Erick Alejandro Hernández

Ellen Lesperance

Melanie McLain

Andy Robert

Lynne Woods Turner

Poets and Writers

Toby Altman

Jasmine Amussen

Sharon Bandy

Georgina Beaty

Anna Bikont

Marianne Boruch

Gabriella Burnham

Samantha Cohen

Cheryl Collins Isaac

Carina del Valle Schorske

Susana Ferreira

Robert Glick

Kevin Gonzalez

Jacob Guajardo

Camille Guthrie

Jennifer Haigh

Jasmyne Hammonds

Ruth Ellen Kocher

Tracie McMillan

Michael Meyer

Katie Moulton

Sawako Nakayasu

Jennifer Neal

Dennis Nurkse

Abbey Mei Otis

Susan Blackwell Ramsey

Anne Ray

Tanya Rey

Moriel Rothman-Zecher

Raquel Salas Rivera

Nay Saysourinho

Charif Shanahan

Brenda Shaughnessy

Justin Taylor

Wei Tchou

Beth Underdown

Joyce Zonana

