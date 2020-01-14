MacDowell Colony Awards Fellowships to Eighty-Seven Artists
The MacDowell Colony in Peterborough, New Hampshire, has named the eighty-seven artists who will receive fellowships for the organization’s upcoming winter and spring residency program. Seventy-six percent of the recipients, who hail from twenty-one states and seven countries including Poland, Mexico, Belgium, and Israel, are first-time MacDowell fellowship awardees.
The cohort includes writer Anna Bikont; filmmaker Denis Côté; visual artists Erica Daborn, Erick Alejandro Hernández, and Andy Robert; playwright Madeleine George; jazz composer Mike Holober; poets Dennis Nurkse and Brenda Shaughnessy; and architect Cassim Shepard.
“At a time where societies feel imperiled and the news cycle endless, providing time and space in a pastoral setting is a vital opportunity for creative spirits to risk and experiment with new ideas,” said executive director Philip Himberg. “More than ever, the work of MacDowell feels urgent, and our hope is that the plays, novels, music, and visual art that is born, in part, in Peterborough, finds amplification across the globe. Art informs us and transforms us.”
These fellowships, each with an average value of more than $10,000, were awarded from a pool of 913 applications. A panel of professionals selects the fellows based on their talent and vision, as evidenced by previous works or proposals for future projects. While at MacDowell, fellows are provided a private studio and accommodations for a period of up to eight weeks.
The full list of fellows is as follows:
Architects
Jeffrey Halstead
Cassim Shepard
Composers
Alex Dowling
Christopher Goddard
Mike Holober
Jerome Kitzke
John Liberatore
Elizabeth Ogonek
Emma O'Halloran
Steven Takasugi
Anna Webber
Eric Wubbels
Filmmakers
Cooper Battersby
Daniel Chew
Denis Côté
Emily Duke
Micaela Durand
Johan Grimonprez
Sky Hopinka
William E. Jones
Jennifer Reeder
Weichun Shao
Thorsten Trimpop
Peng Zuqiang
Interdisciplinary artists
Pedram Baldari
Leslie Cuyjet
Elena Demyanenko
Benji Hart
Jon Kinzel
Allison Orr
Huimeng Wang
Tina Fakhrid-Deen
Theater artists
Madeleine George
Khawla Ibraheem
C.A. Johnson
Haruna Lee
Francisco Mendoza
Jay B. Muskett
Stav Palti Negev
Visual artists
Phoebe Adams
Corliss Cavalieri
Lili Chin
Erica Daborn
Rehab El Sadek
Kunlin He
Erick Alejandro Hernández
Ellen Lesperance
Melanie McLain
Andy Robert
Lynne Woods Turner
Poets and Writers
Toby Altman
Jasmine Amussen
Sharon Bandy
Georgina Beaty
Anna Bikont
Marianne Boruch
Gabriella Burnham
Samantha Cohen
Cheryl Collins Isaac
Carina del Valle Schorske
Susana Ferreira
Robert Glick
Kevin Gonzalez
Jacob Guajardo
Camille Guthrie
Jennifer Haigh
Jasmyne Hammonds
Ruth Ellen Kocher
Tracie McMillan
Michael Meyer
Katie Moulton
Sawako Nakayasu
Jennifer Neal
Dennis Nurkse
Abbey Mei Otis
Susan Blackwell Ramsey
Anne Ray
Tanya Rey
Moriel Rothman-Zecher
Raquel Salas Rivera
Nay Saysourinho
Charif Shanahan
Brenda Shaughnessy
Justin Taylor
Wei Tchou
Beth Underdown
Joyce Zonana