MacDowell Colony Opens Project Space in New York

The MacDowell Colony, the artists’ colony in Peterborough, New Hampshire, founded in 1907, announced today that it is opening a venue in New York. Located at 521 West Twenty-Third Street, in the heart of Chelsea, the space will be used for panel discussions, performances, exhibitions, screenings, readings, presentations, and other events.

“One can say MacDowell has been contemporary for 111 years, always embracing the next generation of emerging artists and creating a way for the public to support them through the residency program,” said Cheryl Young, executive director of the colony. “Our New York space is a continuation of this, where artists can share new work with others and support can be ignited. Artists have an incredibly important role in shaping our vision for the future, and we need to hear what they have to say and be part of it.”

In addition, the colony is also launching a new yearlong initiative dubbed MacDowell Now, which will celebrate the organization’s history. Since it was established more than one hundred years ago, the colony has expanded its program by 30 percent. Today, it offers more than three hundred fellowships each year.

Upcoming events taking place in the MacDowell Colony’s New York space include a salon with MacDowell fellow and architect Mabel Wilson and the commissioner of the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, Tom Finkelpearl, on public monuments, race, and public spaces; a panel discussion between art collectors, curators, and artists about what it takes for emerging artists to thrive; and its Annual Young Friends Cocktail Party, which will showcase new work by MacDowell fellows.