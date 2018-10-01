MacKenzie Stevens Named Director of the University of Texas at Austin’s Visual Arts Center

The Visual Arts Center (VAC) at the University of Texas at Austin announced today that MacKenzie Stevens has been appointed its new director. Stevens joins the organization from the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles where she served as an associate curator. “For eight years, the VAC has served a crucial role at the university and central Texas as a non-collecting, university gallery committed to staging distinct and defining projects,” Jack Risley, chair of the Department of Art and Art History, said in a statement. “Stevens joins us at a time that is ripe for transformative ideas and programing.”

During her tenure at the Hammer Museum, Stevens organized exhibitions for artists such as Jimmie Durham, Petrit Halilaj, Pedro Reyes, and Avery Singer; performances; and public programming. She was also part of the curatorial team for “Made in L.A. 2016: a, the, though, only” and “Made in L.A. 2018”— the Hammer’s biannual exhibition that celebrates the work of artists living and working in the greater Los Angeles area. Prior to her tenure at the Hammer, Stevens worked as a programming coordinator at the Visual Studies Research Institute at the University of Southern California, a project assistant at Pace Gallery in New York, and an assistant archivist at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

Commenting on her new role, Stevens said: “I hope to build upon the VAC’s legacy as a space for artistic experimentation, innovative programming, and a site for insightful and stimulating conversations about contemporary art to transpire. I look forward to working closely with the VAC’s advisory council, staff, and faculty to advance the VAC’s programming and to including a wide range of voices and perspectives from audiences across the campus and greater Austin.”

ALL IMAGES