Magazzino Italian Art Foundation Names New Research Center Coordinator, Scholar-in-Residence

The Magazzino Italian Art Foundation in Cold Spring, New York, announced today that it is expanding its research initiatives. In support of its recently launched research center and fellowship program, which was established in 2018, the organization appointed Melissa Dunn as its inaugural research center coordinator. It also named Tenley Bick as its first American scholar-in-residence.

In her new role, Dunn will oversee the development and management of the center’s growing collection, which has added over nine-hundred holdings since opening last fall and comprises nearly five-thousand publications, rare books, and archival materials; advise on acquisitions; spearhead community outreach; and provide reference and reader advisory services to scholars and students. Dunn previously served as a commissioning editor and contributor to Flash Art, a project editor for Phaidon Press, and a freelance writer.

“The first time I visited Magazzino, I was amazed to discover an Italian postwar art program of such astonishing quality in the US and was also struck by how welcomed I felt as a visitor,” said Dunn. “These first impressions have very much stayed with me, and I am thrilled to be a part of the Magazzino team. I look forward to continuing to develop the research center’s collection and to designing programs that will serve our visitors and community as well as scholars around the world.”

An art historian of postwar and contemporary art, Bick, currently serves as an assistant professor of global contemporary art at Florida State University. “I share Magazzino’s dedication to fostering scholarship in this area of study outside of Italy—especially in the United States—and look forward to conducting my research in the presence of works of art that can teach us so much,” Bick said.

