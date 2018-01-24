Maison Européenne de la Photographie in Paris Names Simon Baker Executive Director

The Maison Européenne de la Photographie (European House of Photography) in Paris announced that Simon Baker, the senior curator of photography at the Tate in London, has been appointed its new executive director. Baker succeeds founding director Jean-Luc Monterosso, who led the organization since it opened in 1996. Monterosso also established the Paris Audiovisuel Association with Henry Chapier, Francis Balagna, and Marcel Landowski in 1978.

Baker was hired as the first curator of photography at the Tate in 2009. During his tenure there, he organized major exhibitions such as “The Radical Eye: Modernist Photography from the Sir Elton John Collection” (2016), “Conflict, Time, Photography” (2014), and “William Klein + Daido Moriyama” (2012), and ran the photography department’s acquisitions committee, overseeing the expansion of the Tate’s photography collection. Prior to joining the Tate, Baker was an associate professor of art history at the University of Nottingham from 2004 to 2009. Baker will take up the post in April.

Chaired by Jean-François Dubos, president of the Maison Européenne de la Photographie, the selection committee comprised Xavier Canonne, director of the Charleroi Museum of Photography; Alain Fleischer, director of Fresnoy—National Studio of Contemporary Arts; Françoise Gaillard, Jean-Louis Milin, and Agnès Sire, the vice board chair, treasurer, and general secretary of Maison Européenne de la Photographie; as well as three representatives from the city of Paris.