An American man has been charged with breaking off and stealing the left thumb of an ancient Chinese terracotta warrior that is one of ten on loan to the Franklin Institute of Philadelphia from the Shaanxi Cultural Heritage Promotion Center. Michael Rohana absconded with the thumb after posing for a selfie with the 2,200-year-old statue at an ugly Christmas sweater party held after-hours at the museum on December 21. The statues are currently on display until March 4 for the museum’s “Terracotta Warriors of the First Emperor” exhibition. After the institution noticed the missing digit on January 8, they involved the FBI, who arrested Rohana five days later after finding the thumb in a desk drawer.

“We call on the American side to severely punish the person who committed this destruction and theft of mankind’s cultural heritage,” a representative from the Shaanxi Cultural Heritage Promotion Center told the Beijing Youth Daily, the official newspaper of the Communist Youth League, on Sunday. Rohana, who is twenty-four, was charged last week with theft of an artwork from a museum, concealment of the artwork, and transportation of stolen property before being released on bail.

“As a result of this incident, we have thoroughly reviewed our security protocol and procedures, and have taken appropriate action where needed,” the museum told the Courier Post after acknowledging that “standard closing procedures” went unfollowed the night of the theft.

In 1974, more than eight thousand life-sized terracotta sculptures depicting soldiers from Qin Shi Huang’s army were unearthed by farmers in Xi’an. The army, buried between 210 and 209 BC to defend the Chinese emperor in the afterlife, has since become a major point of pride for the country. The Shaanxi Cultural Heritage Promotion Center has offered to send experts to the US to repair the statue, which is estimated to be worth $4.5 million, and is currently reconsidering its loan policy.