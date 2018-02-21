Manchester Museum Appoints First Female Director

The Manchester Museum at the University of Manchester in England has announced that Esme Ward will serve as the institution’s new director. She is the first woman to be elected to the post in the museum’s 125-year history. Ward succeeds Nick Merriam and will assume her responsibilities on April 9.

“I am thrilled to be appointed the new director of the Manchester Museum,” Ward said. “The vision to use its collections to promote understanding between cultures and a sustainable world could not be more timely or relevant.”

Ward first joined Whitworth Gallery, which is also part of the University of Manchester, as its education officer in 1998. She was then appointed to her current position as head of learning and engagement for both the Whitworth and Manchester Museum in 2010. She also recently completed a year-long Clore Cultural Leadership Fellowship, which is based at the Somerset House in London.

Commenting on the appointment, professor James Thompson, the vice president for social responsibility at the university, said: “I am absolutely delighted that we have appointed the first woman director of Manchester Museum. Esme will bring vision and innovation to the museum, continuing its excellent work with academics and students and its commitment to engagement with diverse local, national, and international communities.”