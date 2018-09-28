Manhattan Dealer Sentenced to Eighteen Months in Prison for $16 Million Art Fraud

Dealer Ezra Chowaiki of the defunct Park Avenue gallery Chowaiki & Co. Fine Art Ltd., which went bankrupt in November 2017, was sentenced on Thursday to eighteen months in prison for fraud, reports the New York Times. Last December, Chowaiki was accused of wire fraud and of transporting $16 million in artwork under false pretenses between 2015 and 2017. In May, he plead guilty to ripping off collectors in New York, Pennsylvania, Toronto, and Tokyo and agreed to forfeit twenty-five works of art, including pieces by Picasso and Degas, and pay $12.9 million in restitution.

“Ezra Chowaiki ran a multimillion-dollar fraud on art dealers and collectors around the country,” Geoffrey S. Berman, the United States attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement. “In some instances, Chowaiki sold artwork, purportedly on consignment, without the owners’ authorization. In other instances, he took money from clients purportedly to purchase artwork, and kept the money but purchased no art.”

His sentence of eighteen months behind bars and three years of supervised release is less than the four-to-five-year sentence recommended by prosecutors and harsher than the one year sought by the defense. US District Judge Jed Rakoff, who presided over the case, told Bloomberg that he thought a higher sentence was appropriate. “One factor that does loom in this case is the seemingly and largely unregulated nature of the art market. Here, we have something that by its very nature calls for expertise and can easily be the subject of fraud, yet seems to operate without any meaningful constraints.”

