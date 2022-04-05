Manifesta Reveals Artists for 2022 Prishtina Iteration

The nomadic European biennial Manifesta has released a list of artists who will be participating in this year’s version, to launch July 22 in Prishtina, Kosovo, and run for a hundred days. Of note, nearly half the seventy-seven artists appearing are Kosovar, reflecting an attempt on the part of the organizers to play up the local context of the event. Kosovar artists are typically underrepresented at fairs and biennials across the continent. Manifesta officials frequently stage the biennial—which was launched in 1994 by director Hedwig Fijen and of which there have been thirteen editions to date—in cities that are not on the regular festival circuit. Previous editions have been held in has previously taken place in cities such as Ljubljana, Slovenia; Marseille, France; and Limburg, Belgium. (A 2006 iteration to be held in Nicosia, Cyprus, was scrapped over escalating tensions between the curators and a city-run nonprofit that was sponsoring the exhibition). Future editions are slated for Barcelona (2024) and Germany’s Ruhr region (2026).

Participants, totaling fifty-two individuals and twenty-five collectives representing thirty-two countries, will present their work across twenty-two venues, including the Brick Factory, an industrial site; the Grand Hotel; the Great Hammam, a public bath; Kino Rinia, a disused cinema; the Centre for Narrative Practice at the former Hivzi Sylejmani Library; and Zahir Pajaziti Square. Interventions will additionally take place throughout the city.

The artist list for Manifesta 14 is below.

Petrit Abazi (1983, XK)

Piers Greville (1972, AU) & Stanislava Pinchuk (1988, UA)

Astronomy Club of Kosova (XK)

Bora Baboçi (1988, AL)

Valentina Bonizzi (1982, IT)

Anna Bromley (1971, DE)

Luz Broto (1982, ES)

Lee Bul (1964, KR)

Lúa Coderch (1982, PE)

Ilir Dalipi (1981, XK)

Yael Davids (1968, IL)

Cevdet Erek (1974, TR)

ETEA (XK)

Jakup Ferri (1981, XK)

Foundation 17 (XK)

Núria Güell (1981, ES)

Driton Hajredini (1970, XK)

Artan Hajrullahu (1979, XK)

Laureta Hajrullahu (1997, RS/XK)

Petrit Halilaj (1986, XK)

Flaka Haliti (1982, XK)

Haveit Collective (XK)

Roni Horn (1955, US)

Majlinda Hoxha (1984, XK)

Astrit Ismaili (1991, XK)

Fitore Isufi Shukriu – Koja (1982, XK)

Hristina Ivanoska (1974, MK)

Emily Jacir (1972, PS)

Šejla Kamerić (1976, BA)

Antoneta Kastrati (1981, XK)

Doruntina Kastrati (1991, XK)

Genti Korini (1979, AL)

Argjire Krasniqi (1989, XK)

Edona Kryeziu (1994, XK)

Katalin Ladik (1942, HU)

Brilant Milazimi (1994, XK)

Hana Miletić (1982, HR)

Alketa Xhafa Mripa (1980, XK)

Alban Muja (1979, XK)

Sami Mustafa (1984, XK/FR)

Silvi Naçi (1981, AL)

Natasha Nedelkova (1993, MK)

Tuan Andrew Nguyen (1976, VN)

Vigan Nimani (1981, XK)

Christian Nyampeta (1981, NL)

Adrian Paci (1969, AL/IT)

Marta Popivoda (1982, RS)

Marubi National Museum of Photography (AL)

Pykë Presje (XK)

Lala Raščić (1977, BA)

raumlaborberlin (DE)

Alicja Rogalska (1979, PL/UK)

RomaMoMa (DE/RS) with Farija Mehmeti (1978, Roma/XK)

Ugo Rondinone (1964, CH)

Sahej Rahal (1988, IN)

Nusret Salihamixhiqi (1931, XK)

Oral History Initiative/Secondary Archive (XK/PL)

Katarzyna Kozyra Foundation (PL)

Tirana Art Lab (AL)

Ambasada Kultury (BY)

MeetFactory (CZ)

Easttoppics (HU)

CZKD (RS)

BJÖRNSONOVA (SK)

Artsvit Gallery (UA)

Sekhmet Institute (XK)

Selma Selman (1991, BA)

Driton Selmani (1987, XK)

Abi Shehu (1993, AL)

Chiharu Shiota (1972, JP)

Speculative Tourism (IL)

Starry Skies of Humanity – Raoul Schrott (1964, AT)

Beth Stephens & Annie Sprinkle (1960, 1954, US)

StoryLab (XK)tamtam (AT/DE)

Miryana Todorova (1984, BG)

Vangjush Vellahu (1987, AL)

Alije Vokshi (1945, XK)

Werker Collective (NL)

Sislej Xhafa (1970, XK)

Yll Xhaferi (1988, XK)

Miki Yui (1971, JP)

Driant Zeneli (1983, AL)

Hana Zeqa (1988, XK)

Lulzim Zeqiri (1978, XK)

Dardan Zhegrova (1991, XK)

