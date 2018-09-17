Manuela Moscoso Named Curator for 2020 Liverpool Biennial

Manuela Moscoso, who is currently senior curator at Mexico City’s Tamayo Museo, has been appointed curator of the 2020 Liverpool Biennial. She will work with the biennial curatorial team to cocurate the eleventh iteration of the contemporary art festival, which will take place from July 11 through October 25, 2020. The biennial is the largest festival of contemporary visual art in the United Kingdom.

”I am thrilled to be moving to Liverpool to start working with the talented team on the next edition of the Biennial,” Moscoso said. “It is a challenge and a great new context in which to set my mind, and my heart, at play.”

Moscoso earned degrees from Central Saint Martin’s in London and the Center for Curatorial Studies at Bard College and, in addition to several other curatorial roles, previously served as adjunct curator at the Twelfth Cuenca Biennial and as cocurator of the Queens International in 2012. She is also involved in Zarigüeya, a program examining the relationship between contemporary art and the pre-Columbian collection at the Museo de Arte Precolombino Casa del Alabado in Ecuador, where she is originally from.

This year’s Liverpool Biennial marks its twentieth anniversary and is titled “Beautiful World, where are you?” Curated by Kitty Scott and Sally Tallant in conjunction with the biennial’s curatorial team, it runs through October 28.

