Marciano Art Foundation Lays Off Workers Amid Union Drive

Los Angeles’s Marciano Art Foundation—established by Maurice and Paul Marciano, the founders of the American clothing retailer Guess, in 2013—has laid off dozens of employees days after they announced plans to unionize. According to the Los Angeles Times, the workers were informed they were being let go in an email from management that was sent at 6:13 PM on Tuesday. The letter cited low attendance to the foundation’s permanent exhibition space as the reason and stated that Thursday, November 7, will be their final day with the foundation.

Front-facing members of the museum’s staff including docents and visitor services associates, announced they were launching a union drive in order to improve working conditions and address issues such as scheduling, family leave, and increasing the starting wage, which is $14.25 per hour—the minimum wage in the city and county of Los Angeles. They intended to join District Council 36 of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, which also represents workers at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Eli Petzold, a visitor services employee at the museum, which opened on Wilshire Boulevard in the spring of 2017, told the Los Angeles Times that the staff was surprised by the sudden wave of layoffs, since they came after the foundation released the following statement after the start of the union drive: “As an organization, we are supportive of all recommendations to improve the workplace experience and will give this careful attention as we begin our discussions.”

While there is no indication that the union efforts were a reason for the dismissals, if the foundation had laid off the staffers because of their organizing it would be in violation of the National Labor Relations Act, which states that “transferring, laying off, terminating, assigning employees more difficult work tasks, or otherwise punishing” them for engaging in union activities is illegal.

Following the email that was sent to employees, the following statement was published on the foundation’s website: “Marciano Art Foundation will be closing the current exhibition early on November 6 after a 5 month run. The foundation will remain closed to the public until further notice.”

