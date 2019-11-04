Marco Fusinato to Represent Australia at 2021 Venice Biennale

The Australia Council has announced that Marco Fusinato will represent the country in the fifty-ninth edition of the Venice Biennale, which kicks off in May 2021. The Melbourne-based artist and musician is known for making mixed-media works which take on the form of recordings, performances, and installations.

Fusinato released his first recordings in 1996 and has been featured in numerous international exhibitions, including the 2018 Biennale of Sydney, the 2015 Venice Biennale, and the 2012 São Paulo Biennale. “It’s an immense privilege to have been chosen from among such a high caliber of shortlisted artists to present my work at the prestigious Biennale Arte 2021,” Fusinato remarked.

Alexie Glass-Kantor, the executive director of Artspace, Sydney, and the curator of this year’s Art Basel Hong Kong section Encounters, will curate the exhibition, which will be presented at the Australian Pavilion within the historic park Giardini della Biennale.

Australia Council CEO Adrian Collette said, “Representing Australia at la Biennale di Venezia offers one of the most significant international opportunities for Australian contemporary visual artists. Australia’s continued participation at Venice maintains our commitment to Australian contemporary visual arts and artists and connecting Australian and global audiences.”

Curated by Ralph Rugoff, the fifty-eighth Venice Biennale, “May You Live in Interesting Times,” will be on view until November 24. The only other country to select their national representation this far in advance of the 2021 Venice Biennale is New Zealand, who asked Yuki Kihara to create work for the event.

