Marcus Civin Joins University of Nevada, Las Vegas as Department of Art Chair

The University of Nevada Las Vegas announced that interdisciplinary artist, critic, and educator Marcus Civin has been named chair of the department of art at the College of Fine Arts effective July 15. Civin joins the college following eight years with the Maryland Institute College of Art, where he served in a variety of leadership roles, including as associate dean for curriculum and assessment in graduate studies as well as interim director of curatorial practice. He is also the founder of New Urban Arts, a nonprofit community arts studio for high school students in Providence, Rhode Island.

Civin’s works have been exhibited at institutions such as Angels Gate Cultural Center in San Pedro, California; the Boston Center for the Arts; Recess Art in New York; and School 33 in Baltimore, and his writing has been featured by a number of publications including artforum.com, Art Papers, BmoreArt, and the Courtland Review. He is also the author of Incident Report (Publication Studio) and No Gender: Reflections on the Life and Work of kari edwards (Litmus Press).

“The department of art at UNLV has deep wells of research expertise and collaborative spirit that will play a fundamental part in defining UNLV as a top tier institution that truly represents the US and its democratic values,” Civin said. “I look forward to working hand-in-hand with partners inside and outside of the department of art and the university.”