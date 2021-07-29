Marian Goodman Announces Five Partners

New York’s Marian Goodman Gallery today revealed a new partnership structure and leadership plan. Philipp Kaiser, currently the gallery’s chief executive director of artists and programs, has been announced as president and partner, while executive directors Emily-Jane Kirwan, Rose Lord, Leslie Nolen, and Junette Teng have been named partners. An advisory committee has been formed to aid the partners in overseeing the gallery’s continuing stewardship and program development. Comprising the committee are Elaine Budin, the gallery’s managing director; executive directors Aebhric Coleman and Nicolas Nahab, of the London and Paris outposts, respectively; director of finance Beatrice Wang-Coslick; and Linda Pellegrini, director of communications and events.

Marian Goodman, who founded her legendary namesake gallery more than forty years ago and has since served as its leader, will assume the role of chief executive officer. Now ninety-three, Goodman, an early champion of giants such as Gerhard Richter and Pierre Huyghe, follows longtime New York gallerist Paula Cooper in making a succession plan. Cooper—who is roughly a decade younger than Goodman but launched her enterprise in 1968, as compared to Goodman’s 1977—named four new partners, while just a month prior, Helene Winer and Janelle Reiring announced that they were closing their forty-year-old Metro Pictures gallery completely. The decisions by these four pioneering New York women gallerists have been a topic of art-world discussion in recent months, as the city’s respected midsize galleries shutter at a steady pace while its mega-galleries continue to expand.

“I am a passionate advocate for my artists,” said Goodman. “I feel a deep sense of commitment to them and have ever since I first opened my business. The creation of this partnership will allow my vision and rigorous program to continue to thrive. The artists have put trust in me for over forty years, and I have chosen a team that experiences the same intellectual and emotional response to the artists that I do. Preserving my roster and continuing to take on artists interested in a humanistic concern, a culture-critical sense of our way of life, a dialectical approach toward reality, and artistic vision about our urban structure is important to me. My partners and I together will carry forward the mission that I have worked so hard to achieve.”

