Marian Goodman Gallery Announces Move to TriBeCa

Marian Goodman Gallery has announced that it is moving its headquarters from New York’s Fifty-Seventh Street to TriBeCA, farther downtown. The gallery, in operation since 1977, will take up residence in the Grosvenor House, a five-story former warehouse dating to 1875, at 385 Broadway. The move will give Marian Goodman 30,000 square feet of space, which it plans to have renovated by New York–based architectural studioMDA. The new gallery will feature two floors of exhibition space as well as viewing rooms, a library, an archive, art storage, and administrative offices.

The move represents the first major change for the gallery since its founder, Marian Goodman, handed the reins to a team comprising president and partner Philipp Kaiser, and partners Emily-Jane Kirwan, Rose Lord, Leslie Nolen, and Junette Teng, back in July 2021.

“I am a passionate advocate for my artists,” said Goodman at the time. “I feel a deep sense of commitment to them and have ever since I first opened my business. The creation of this partnership will allow my vision and rigorous program to continue to thrive. The artists have put trust in me for over forty years, and I have chosen a team that experiences the same intellectual and emotional response to the artists that I do. Preserving my roster and continuing to take on artists interested in a humanistic concern, a culture-critical sense of our way of life, a dialectical approach toward reality, and artistic vision about our urban structure is important to me. My partners and I together will carry forward the mission that I have worked so hard to achieve.”

“Our new home will support an expanded program, serve a larger audience, and enable greater impact for our artists,” said Kaiser. “We have long considered a possible move downtown and the opportunity to move into this historic building in TriBeCA with its flexibility of space, its light, and engagement with life of the city was a critical factor for the partners in enhancing the gallery’s global profile and presence.”

The gallery will remain open in its Fifty-Seventh Street digs while construction is being done in its new home.

