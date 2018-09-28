Marian Goodman Gallery to Represent Nan Goldin

Marian Goodman Gallery announced today that it now represents photographer and anti-opioid activist Nan Goldin. The artist has repeatedly made headlines this year as she has staged numerous protests against the Sackler family, who through the pharmaceutical company Purdue Pharma have generated billions of dollars from the creation and marketing of painkillers such as OxyContin. She shared her personal experience with addiction through an essay and photographs published in the January issue of Artforum and has since launched the advocacy group P.A.I.N. (Prescription Addiction Intervention Now).

“One of the most important and influential artists of her generation, Goldin has revolutionized the art of photography through her frank and deeply personal portraiture,” the gallery said in a statement. “Over the last forty-five years Goldin has created some of the most indelible images of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries.

Born in Washington, DC, in 1953, Goldin was given her first camera when she was fifteen years old while studying at Satya Community School in Boston. In 1973, she had her first solo show at Project, Inc. in Boston, featuring photographs of her friends, a community of drag queens, and in 1977 she graduated from the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. Her work has been featured in retrospectives at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam, the Centre Pompidou in Paris, and the Museo Reina Sofía in Madrid, among others. She currently lives and works in New York and Paris.

Last year, her The Ballad of Sexual Dependency was the subject of an exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art in New York; it was also recently exhibited at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles in a three-artist show together with Brassaï and Diane Arbus, which closed on September 3. Goldin has been the recipient of numerous awards, including the Commandeur des Arts et des Lettres from the French government in 2006, the Hasselblad Award in 2007, the Edward MacDowell Medal in 2012, and the Lucie Award for Achievement in Portraiture in 2014.

Marian Goodman will present Goldin’s work, dating from 1978 to 2016, at Frieze London and Paris’s FIAC in October, and will mount her first exhibition with the gallery at its London location in May 2019.

ALL IMAGES