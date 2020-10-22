Marian Goodman Gallery to Shutter London Outpost, Launch New Programming Model

Marian Goodman Gallery will close its London venue by the end of the year and implement a different exhibition model in the city, the gallery announced today.

Named Marian Goodman Projects, the new initiative will stage events throughout London in settings intended to complement artists’ individual practices. The enterprise will be helmed by Philipp Kaiser, the gallery’s chief executive director of artists and programs, with its first project opening next autumn. After expanding from her flagship New York location to Paris in 1995, Goodman opened the London outpost—a David Adjaye–renovated former warehouse on Soho’s Golden Square—in 2014.

“The art world has undergone dramatic changes in recent years, and the current health crisis and Brexit have introduced even more uncertainty into the market, especially for galleries operating in London,” said Goodman, who founded her gallery in 1977 and has since risen to become one of the industry’s most influential dealers.

“The gallery is distinguished by the quality of its program and our deep, long-standing relationships with our artists,” added Goodman, whose venerable roster includes Gerhard Richter, Nan Goldin, John Baldessari, Julie Mehretu, and Danh Vo. “The new Projects initiative builds on this history and provides a new, flexible programming model for our gallery, one that enables us to be strategic and responsive to the evolving interests of our artists, collectors, and public alike.”

Marian Goodman Gallery’s current London presence will conclude on December 19 with the close of a dual London-Paris exhibition of work by Robert Smithson opening on November 5.

