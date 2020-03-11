Marian Goodman Now Represents Tavares Strachan

Marian Goodman Gallery has announced its representation of artist Tavares Strachan whose multidisciplinary practice is centered on the intersections of art, science, and politics. Born in Nassau in the Bahamas in 1979, Strachan earned his BFA in glass from the Rhode Island School of Design in 2003 and an MFA in sculpture from Yale University in 2006, and currently divides his time between New York City and Nassau.

Known for creating work that grapples with subjects ranging from aeronautics and astronomy to deep-sea exploration and extreme climatology, the conceptual artist made international headlines in 2006 after he traveled to the Alaskan Arctic to extract a 4.5 ton block of ice, which he then shipped via FedEx to his birthplace in the Bahamas. The ice was exhibited in a specially designed, solar-powered freezer chamber in the courtyard of his elementary school.

Other ambitious projects include Orthostatic Tolerance, exhibited over a four-year period, from 2008 to 2011, the work incorporates photography, video, drawing, sculpture, and installation which document Strachan’s experience in cosmonaut training at the Yuri Gagarin Training Center in Star City, Russia, as well as his experiments in space travel conducted in Nassau under the Bahamas Air and Space Exploration Center (BASEC)—whose mission the artist claims is “getting the Bahamas involved in the global exploration conversation.”

Strachan, who recently served as an artist in residence at the Getty Research Institute as well as at the Allen Institute, has been featured in numerous solo and international exhibitions including the Prospect 3. Biennial, New Orleans; Biennale de Lyon; and the Venice Biennale, and has received a various awards including the Frontier Art Prize, the LACMA Art + Technology Lab Artist Grant, the Tiffany Foundation Grant, the Grand Arts Residency Fellowship, and the Alice B. Kimball Fellowship.

In 2013, for the Fifty-Fifth Venice Biennale, Strachan was given the commission for the inaugural Bahama pavilion. Curated by Jean Crutchfield and Robert Hobbs, Polar Eclipse traced the 1909 polar expedition of Robert Peary and Matthew Alexander Henson, who became the first explorers to reach the North Pole. While Peary became famous for the feat, Henson, an African American, was essentially excluded from the fame. In conversation with Artforum about his research for the project, Strachan said, “Extreme physical and cultural discomfort, and the achievement of a goal in a hostile environment: In some sense my work at the Bahamas pavilion is an attempt to negotiate these ideas within an artmaking practice. You could say there’s a recurring theme of loss and invisibility in my work.”

