Marianna Schaffer Joins Creative Capital as Director of Artist Initiatives

Creative Capital, the New York–based nonprofit that supports artists across the United States through project funding, mentorship, educational programming, and advisory services, announced today that Marianna Schaffer has been appointed the organization’s new director of artist initiatives.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Marianna to the Creative Capital team,” said president and executive director Suzy Delvalle. “We’ve been talking to artists around the country, and we keep hearing that there is a clear need for comprehensive artist-driven funding and advisory services. Marianna is the perfect leader to further develop our award and professional development efforts into an integrated program that will have a positive impact on artists and communities across the nation.”

Schaffer comes to Creative Capital with more than a decade of experience working in the nonprofit and philanthropy sectors. Previously, she served as a program officer at the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation and as director of programs for the David Rockefeller Foundation.

“I have long admired Creative Capital’s unique model of investing in and engaging artists who are pushing the boundaries of their creative practices,” Schaffer said. “l’m thrilled to be working with such an impressive cohort of artists and partner organizations around the country. For me there could be no more important mission in our society today than supporting artistic and creative expression.”