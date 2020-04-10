Mark A. White Named Executive Director of New Mexico Museum of Art

The New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA) has hired Mark A. White as the next executive director of the New Mexico Museum of Art in Santa Fe. White joins the institution from the Fred J. Jones Museum of Art at the University of Oklahoma, which he has led since 2015. As head of the museum, he will oversee a staff of about thirty people and a collection of more than 20,000 works of American and European art. He is expected to take up the post on May 18.

“In the midst of these trying times, we are grateful to have Mark appointed as executive director of the New Mexico Museum of Art, ensuring solid leadership of the institution when our museums reopen to the public,” Debra Garcia y Griego, the cabinet secretary for the DCA said. “Mr. White and the department officially agreed to an offer the first week of March. Due to concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus outbreak, a decision was made to delay the announcement. Our primary concern was closing museums to protect the health and safety of New Mexicans and to get our workforce home and working remotely.”

Prior to joining the institution, White taught art history at Oklahoma State University for eight years and worked at the Jones Museum for over a decade. After he was promoted to director he helped raise $4 million in support of programming and the permanent collection. Previously, he Commenting on his new role, White said, “The museum has a rich and storied history, a remarkable permanent collection, and a fantastic record of engaging exhibitions and programs. I look forward to working with the museum’s staff and audience and serving the residents of New Mexico as a steward of one of their most important cultural treasures.”

