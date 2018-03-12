Markus Heinzelmann, Director of Germany’s Museum Morsbroich, Steps Down

The Museum Morsbroich, the modern and contemporary art museum in Leverkusen, Germany, is seeking a new director, Monopol reports. Markus Heinzelmann, who has been the museum’s director since May 2006, announced that he is stepping down, for personal reasons, in an official statement on March 1. His resignation comes only three days after the Leverkusen city council approved a plan to secure the fiscal future of the institution. Heinzelmann played a significant role in creating this financial model.

Heinzelmann, an art historian, stated: “Within this intensive cultural-political debate about the future of the museum [ . . . ], we’ve made a significant step. Therefore, I consider this to be the best moment to redirect myself in the near future and dedicate my time to academic subjects.”

Among Heinzelmann’s key achievement was the planning and organizing of site-specific programs. His “Gerhard Richter Painted-Over Photographs” exhibit was selected as best exhibition in North Rhine-Westphalia in 2008.

Despite being one of the most renowned institutions for contemporary art in the region, the Museum Morsbroich has been financially struggling. Heinzelmann’s plan to guarantee its fiscal security projects the city’s reducing the museum’s approximately $1.4 million overhead by $500,000.

The museum has a significant collection of four-hundred paintings and sculptures, as well as five-thousand works on paper by artists such as Georg Baselitz, Blinky Palermo, Sigmar Polke, Gerhard Richter, and Rosemarie Trockel.