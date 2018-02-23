Marta Moreira de Almeida Appointed Deputy Director of Serralves Museum of Contemporary Art

Curator and art historian Marta Moreira de Almeida has been named deputy director of the Serralves Museum of Contemporary Art in Porto. She has worked as a curator for the Serralves Foundation’s Fine Arts Service since 1991, and became coordinator of the department in 1995. In 1999, she helped organize the musuem’s groundbreaking inaugural exhibition “Circa 1968.”

Commenting on the appointment, the museum’s new director João Ribas said, “Marta has been working in Serralves for over twenty-five years and has worked directly with all the previous museum directors. This gives her in-depth knowledge of the institution and the team at Serralves. Over the years, she has demonstrated outstanding commitment and creativity, maintained excellent relationships with artists, and shown a tremendous capacity to implement ambitious projects. She will undoubtedly make a very important contribution to our future plans for the museum.”

Among the many projects Moreira de Almeida has curated for the Serralves Museum are “6 = 0 Homeostética” (2004), “Maria Nordman” (2007), “Jorge Martins: The Substance of Time” (2013), “Helena Almeida: My Work Is My Body, My Body Is My Work” (2015), in collaboration with João Ribas, who became head of the Serralves last month.