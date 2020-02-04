Martine Gosselink Departs Rijksmuseum to Lead the Mauritshuis

The Mauritshuis in The Hague has appointed Martine Gosselink as its next general director. She currently serves as the head of history at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam. During her tenure, she oversaw research into the provenance of objects in the Rijksmuseum’s colonial collections, the institution’s acquisition policy, and various programs. She also organized the exhibitions “Good Hope” (2017), which examined the relationship between South Africa and the Netherlands since 1600; “80 Years’ War” (2018); and the annual photography exhibition “Document Nederland.”

“Alongside her wealth of experience in the museum sector, we see great added value in her historical expertise and ability to present artworks in their historical context, as a result of which the story of the Mauritshuis collection can be even better communicated,” said Lokke Moerel, chair of the Mauritshuis’s supervisory board. “The museum’s objective is to connect the present with the past and thereby contribute to contemporary themes and the social debate. We believe that Martine, together with the Mauritshuis staff, will bring this to life in an inspiring way.”

Prior to joining the Rijksmuseum, Gosselink was a partner and cofounder of the cultural collective De Nieuwe Collectie. She also sits on several boards, including the Royal Netherlands Society and the Atlas of Mutual Heritage, and serves as an advisory member of the boards of Hermitage Amsterdam and Dutch Culture. One of her more recent projects is Historisch Bewijs (Historical Proof), a six-part television program that follows a team of experts at the Rijksmuseum as they examine historical objects and is airing its first segment on February 5.

Commenting on her new post, Gosselink said: “What Vermeer’s Girl with a Pearl Earring is to the Mauritshuis, the Mauritshuis is to The Hague, the Netherlands, and the rest of the world: an equally beautiful pearl. Soon I will get to see it every day, together with a richly diverse audience who will come both for the sublime art and the museum’s history. Together with my new colleagues, I am very much looking forward to letting the Mauritshuis, with its extraordinarily powerful collection, gleam from all angles.”

The Mauritshuis’s previous director Emilie Gordenker stepped down from the position to join the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam after twelve years at the helm of the institution, during which time she spearheaded a major renovation and expansion project, which doubled its square footage. Since it reopened in 2014, the museum has also significantly increased its visitor numbers. It is currently in the beginning phases of planning its two-hundredth-anniversary celebrations in 2022.

