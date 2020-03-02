Mary Beard Denied Seat on British Museum Board

Renowned classicist Mary Beard was not given a spot on the board of the British Museum in London last year because of “pro-European” remarks she made on social media, The Observer reports. The University of Cambridge professor’s nomination was rejected by the office of the former prime minister, Theresa May, as the administration navigated Brexit.

However, since the museum’s constitution states that it can elect five individuals of its own choosing, Beard may may have a chance to join the governing body, which hasn’t had a board candidate vetoed by Downing Street—which oversees around twenty board appointments at the institution—in over a decade. According to the British weekly, the museum still plans to invite her to become a member. When asked if she would serve on the institution’s board, Beard said, “if asked,” she would “do my duty.”

John Tusa, a former museum trustee and the ex-manager of BBC World Service, called the government’s blocking of Beard’s appointment an “absolute scandal.” He told The Observer, “The trustees of the British Museum exist to protect its intellectual, academic, and political independence. Government interference in putting in placemen or placewomen is a corruption of public life. Will any Remainer now expect to be punished by the government?”

