Mary Boone Released from Prison Early

Veteran dealer Mary Boone has been released from prison after serving only thirteen months of her thirty-month sentence for tax fraud due to the surge in Covid-19 cases at the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, where she has been incarcerated since May 2019. According to Artnet News, the warden of the facility is currently facing a class-action lawsuit over the spread of the virus and US District Judge Michael Shea has ordered the prison to accelerate the evaluation process that will determine if inmates are candidates for home confinement.

In a memorandum for the director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) written on April 3, Attorney General William Barr wrote that he “prioritized the use of home confinement as a tool for combating the dangers that Covid-19 poses to our vulnerable inmates, while ensuring we successfully discharge our duty to protect the public.” He noted that FCI Danbury is among the facilities “experiencing significant levels of infection.” Barr also listed FCI Oakdale and FCI Elkton as sites that had a spike in cases.

A BOP spokesperson said that Boone was transferred to a halfway house, the Residential Reentry Management field office in Brooklyn, New York, on May 27. She must remain at the facility for an unknown period of time before heading home, where she will continue to serve her sentence—her release date is currently set for July 1, 2021. The sixty-eight-year-old dealer was convicted of falsifying tax documents in February 2019 and closed her art gallery last April. Boone first rose to prominence in the 1980s by championing artists such as Julian Schnabel, David Salle, and Jean-Michel Basquiat.

