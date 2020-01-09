Mary Savig Appointed Smithsonian American Art Museum’s Curator of Craft

The Smithsonian American Art Museum has named Mary Savig its new curator of craft. Savig will be responsible for conducting research into collection objects; collection displays at the museum’s Renwick Gallery, its branch for contemporary craft and decorative art; acquiring artworks; and organizing exhibitions.

Savig comes to the museum from the Smithsonian’s Archives of American Art, where she has been the curator of manuscripts since 2013. Her recent exhibitions include “Ephemeral and Eternal: The Archive of Lenore Tawney” (2019) at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and “What is Feminist Art?” (2019), which was presented at the Archives.

“With her deep knowledge of the field and fresh curatorial voice, she will help build our collection and bring craft to life for a contemporary audience in innovative ways alongside Nora Atkinson, the Fleur and Charles Bresler Curator-in-Charge for the Renwick Gallery,” said Stephanie Stebich, director of the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

