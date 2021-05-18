Matthew Brown Opens Second Los Angeles Gallery

Los Angeles gallery Matthew Brown has announced that it is inaugurating a second space in the city. Occupying a 4,000-square-foot historic 1930s-era building at 712 North La Brea Avenue, directly across the street from the gallery’s current headquarters, the new location will open May 29 with a solo exhibition by painter Sasha Gordon. Exhibitions by TARWUK, Patricia Ayres, and Dan Herschlein will follow, to be succeeded by shows featuring Los Angeles–based Kenturah Davis and Alfonso Gonzalez Jr.

“I feel so lucky to be able to work with each artist on the roster,” said founder Matthew Brown in a statement. “They constantly inspire me and I’m excited to continue to grow together. Los Angeles has been so supportive, and I’m really looking forward to this opportunity where we can expand the programming.”

Brown made waves in 2019 when he established his first gallery in LA at the tender age of twenty-three, with the specific aim of showcasing local talent. Since then, he has expanded his stable to include artists living and working outside the city.

Farther north in the Golden State, San Francisco’s Jessica Silverman Gallery has expanded, moving into a 5,000-square-foot space at 621 Grant Avenue, in Chinatown. The new gallery boasts eighteen-foot-high ceilings and a private, mezzanine-level viewing room, and is twice the size of its previous home. Currently featuring works by Clare Rojas as part of what it terms its soft opening, the gallery will officially inaugurate its new digs May 27 with the group show “We Are Here.” That exhibition will include works by Andrea Bowers, Conrad Egyir, Isaac Julien, and Matt Lipps, among others, as well as those by Hernan Bas and Lam Tung-Pang, whom the gallery does not represent but who will have solo shows there next year.

“On the tail of Gagosian closing,” Silverman told Artnews, referring to the megagallery’s recent departure from the City by the Bay, “people might think you can’t do what we do here in San Francisco. You can and we do—well. In order to do what we do well, going slowly and being specific are key to our success.”

