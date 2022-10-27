Matthew Slotover Named Chair of Turner Contemporary

Matthew Slotover has been announced as the new chair of Turner Contemporary in Margate, UK, effective January 1, 2023. He will succeed Clive Stevens, who has occupied the role since 2016. Slotover is a cofounder of Frieze magazine, which he helped establish in 1991, and of the first Frieze art fair, launched in 2003. The event, which began in London, has expanded across the globe, with iterations additionally taking place in New York, Los Angeles, and Seoul. Slotover stepped away from the day-to-day running of the fairs in 2020. From 2006 to 2021, he served as chair of the South London Gallery; he is currently on the boards of the Arts Foundation, Murmur, Sadlers Wells, and the Walpole Group.

“This is an enormous honor given the history of the gallery, its success, and the crucial role it plays in championing the work of artists, promoting art and culture in the region, and helping sustain a more creative and connected community,” said Slotover in a statement. “I am excited by the prospect of being able to support the director and contribute to its future development and growth.”

Stevens, a Margate native who arrived to Turner as a founding trustee thirteen years ago, announced his departure earlier this year. “Turner Contemporary has been a catalyst for the regeneration of my hometown,” he noted in a statement. “The trustees and I are delighted that Matthew Slotover will become the new chair of the gallery. Matthew has the skills and experience to support the director, Clarrie Wallis, and to guide the gallery forward into its second decade.” Founded in 2011 and named for J. M. W. Turner, who frequently visited and depicted the area, Turner is free to the public.

