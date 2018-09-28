Mattress Factory Places Executive Director Michael Olijnyk on Temporary Paid Leave

Following allegations that the Mattress Factory in Pittsburgh mishandled cases of sexual harassment, the institution announced that it has placed executive director Michael Olijnyk on a temporary paid leave. The announcement comes on the heels of a complaint filed with the National Labor Relations Board by one current and three former employees on Monday.

“This pro forma action is in response to NLRB charges filed against the museum by current and former employees who say they faced discrimination and retaliation after speaking up together about alleged harassment,” the museum said in a statement provided to artforum.com. “The board launched an investigation as soon as it learned of the charges, and is cooperating with the NLRB in its investigation.”

The institution said that it expects to name an acting director of the Mattress Factory in the coming days. In the meantime, the senior management team will continue to lead operations. It will also hire consultants “to engage and empower museum management and staff, to make the museum a better place to work, and to ensure that the museum is delivering on its mission.”

Bill O’Driscoll of Pittsburgh’s NPR Station, 90.5 WESA, first broke the news of the turmoil at the institution on Tuesday, September 25. WESA spoke to multiple women who accused the museum of inaction after they accused a former male coworker of sexual harassment, abuse, and rape. They claimed that the alleged assailant was allowed to remain on staff after the Mattress Factory was made aware of several incidents that date back to 2013.

ALL IMAGES