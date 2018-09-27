Mattress Factory Under Fire for Allegedly Downplaying Sexual Assault Allegations

Six current and former female employees of the Mattress Factory in Pittsburgh have accused a former male colleague of sexual assault and harassment, according to Bill O’Driscoll of Pittsburgh’s NPR News Station. The women did not file criminal charges, but all have since come forward to report the abuse—which dates back to 2013—to the museum. Beginning in February, they informed management at the contemporary art institution of multiple instances of physical and verbal abuse, but have found the museum’s response to be insufficient.

Earlier this year, executive director of the Mattress Factory Michael Olijnyk interviewed four of the alleged victims, one of which claimed that he seemed generally concerned about the situation. “I felt like a weight had been lifted,” she told O’Driscoll. “I felt like I had finally taken some action and it was no longer my responsibility to take any more action, that Michael was going to handle it.” However at the conclusion of the institution’s investigation, she received a letter on May 11 that informed her that the alleged perpetrator had “received and completed workplace harassment training” and would remain at the institution.

In the days that followed, employees who were not satisfied with the museum’s response to the allegations wrote a letter demanding that the perpetrator be fired and that a “clear and transparent process” for dealing with future cases of sexual misconduct be established. The document was signed by eighteen people. However, several signatories told NPR that the letter caused workplace tensions to rise and professional relationships with Olijnyk to deteriorate.

By late May, the accused, a former exhibition coordinator at the museum, had departed. However, the problems his presence at the museum caused continue to linger. The museum’s board has since become involved in the controversy. Board chair Michael White told NPR that he was only informed of Olijnyk’s investigation after it was completed.

“This was a shocking thing for the Mattress Factory,” he said. “We’ve never had anything happen like this before. . .It rocked us to our core.” On June 4, White issued a letter to museum staff that said a new email address was being created that would allow staff to directly communicate with the museum’s board and that a “more permanent and robust” Humans Resources department would be established. While one employee said that these measures were “a step in the right direction.” They added that “the problems are institutional.”

The Mattress Factory is now facing a civil complaint over the museum’s alleged mishandling of the sexual misconduct allegations. One current employee and three former staffers submitted the complaint to the National Labor Relations Board on Monday. The independent US government agency will soon launch an investigation.

In response to the allegations and the recent filing, the Mattress Factory board of directors provided artforum.com with the following statement:

“In February 2018, we became aware of workplace harassment allegations involving one of our former employees. We take these issues seriously: The Mattress Factory will not tolerate harassment in any form. When we learned of the allegation, we conducted an internal investigation. We retained outside professionals to provide remedial workplace harassment training to this individual, and separately, we met with our staff to offer support and preventive training and provided our management team with guidance and personalized training. The individual no longer works at the museum. Because this is a personnel matter, we are unable to provide any more specific details.

It is important to note that the board has continued its investigation as information has become available.

The Mattress Factory also engaged a human resources professional to address internal personnel issues and to conduct a thorough review of our employee policies. We are passionate about the work we do here and recognize the critical role our staff plays in our success.

Clearly, we have more work to do.

This week, we were made aware of National Labor Relations Board charges filed on behalf of current and former employees against the Mattress Factory. We will cooperate with the NLRB throughout its investigation and we will be investigating these charges ourselves as well.

The complaint to the NLRB does not involve sexual harassment but grows out of those allegations, as the current and former staffers are saying they faced discrimination and retaliation after speaking up collectively about the alleged harassment.

In the bigger picture, while that is an important legal distinction that people should understand, the bottom line for us remains living up to our commitment to the employees, artists, members, visitors and community that we serve.

Quite simply, all of these allegations do not represent our values. We continue to work to get to the bottom of this and to meet our responsibility to provide a safe, positive environment where staffers are able to learn, grow and develop in their roles.”

ALL IMAGES