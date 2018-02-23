Max Desfor (1913–2018)

Pulitzer Prize–winning war photographer Max Desfor died on Monday at the age of 104, the Associated Press reports. Desfor worked for the A.P. for more than four decades and was best known for the images he took of the Korean War.

Desfor began documenting the war after he parachuted into North Korea with US troops in 1950. While driving near Pyongyang, the country’s capital, he noticed a bridge had been bombed. Thousands of refugees were lined up along the bank waiting to cross the Taedong River. Desfor climbed a 50-foot-high area of the bridge to capture the displaced as they climbed over the structure’s ruined framework. The images he took that day helped him win the Pulitzer in 1951.

“All of these people who are literally crawling through these broken-down girders of the bridge. They were in and out of it, on top, underneath, and just barely escaping the freezing water,” Desfor said in an interview with the A.P. “My hands got so cold I could barely trip the shutter on my camera. I couldn’t even finish a full pack of film. It was just that cold.”

Another award-winning image featured bound hands that had turned blue from the cold. Desfor had spotted them sticking up in the snow. They belonged to a civilian who had been executed. Upon closer inspection, he noticed the bodies of several other dead prisoners in the immediate area surrounding the hands. He later labeled the image Futility.

“It’s always been—I’ve always felt that it’s the civilians caught in the crossfire, the civilians, the innocent civilians—how futile it is for war. That epitomized it to me,” Desfor told the A.P.

Desfor was born in the Bronx in 1913 and attended Brooklyn College. He was a self-taught photographer, who initially joined the A.P. as a messenger in 1933, eventually taking occasional photo assignments with the new organization. In 1938, he became a staff photographer, and he quickly moved up to the Washington bureau a year later.

Desfor’s other notable works include an image of the official ceremony of the Japanese surrender in 1945 and Mahatma Gandhi with India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehur in 1946. He returned to Asia in 1968 and worked for a time as the A.P. photo chief for the region. Desfor also served as the company’s supervising editor for the Wide World of Photos and became photo director for U.S. News & World Report in 1978.