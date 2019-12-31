Melanie Pocock Named Curator at Ikon Gallery

Ikon Gallery in Birmingham, England, has named Melanie Pocock as its curator. She will assume the role in January 2020. Pocock joins the nonprofit after six years at the Institute of Contemporary Arts Singapore, LASALLE College of the Arts, where, as assistant curator, she organized such exhibitions as “Countershadows (tactics of evasion)” (2014), “Native Revisions” (2017), and “Dissolving Margins” (2018–19). She is also a contributor to ArtAsiaPacific and edited the first monograph of Malaysian artist Shooshie Sulaiman (Kerber Verlag, 2014). Pocock previously taught at LASALLE from 2013–14, and has held curatorial roles at the Modern Art Oxford, UK, and Art Scene China gallery, Shanghai.

“I’ve long been inspired by the internationalism of Ikon’s programme and the depth of its work with local communities,” Pocock said. “For decades, Ikon’s artist-centric approach, from career-changing solo exhibitions to pioneering off-site projects, has set its program apart.”

Ikon director Jonathan Watkins said that Pocock “brings a wealth of experience that fits well with our program overall, complementing and refreshing our engagement with the international art world.”

