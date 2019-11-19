Mercosur Visual Arts Biennial 12 Announces Curatorial Team

Andrea Giunta, head curator of the Mercosur Visual Arts Biennial 12, has named Dorota Biczel, Fabiana Lopes, and Igor Simões as assistant curators for the exhibition, “Feminine(s). Visualities, Actions and Affections,” which will highlight proposals and work by women and non-binary-identifying artists and is slated to run from April 16 to July 5, 2020, in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

Biczel is a visiting assistant professor in art history at the University of Houston who focuses on contemporary Latin American social practice and materially experimental art in a global context in her research, writing, and curatorial projects. Her writing has been published in Caiana, Buildings & Landscapes, Art Journal, ARARA, and alter/nativas. She curated “Moving Mountains: Extractive Landscapes of Peru” (2016) at the University of Texas at Austin’s Visual Arts Center and cocurated Teresa Burga’s “Chronology: Reports, Diagrams, Intervals” (2011) at Württembergischer Kunstverein Stuttgart.

Lopes is an independent curator based in New York and São Paulo whose research focuses on African diaspora artists in Brazil and the Americas. Her work has been published in Harper’s Bazaar Art, O Menelick 2o Ato, ARTE!Brasileiros, and Contemporary And (C&). She is also a PhD student in performance studies at New York University.

Simões is an assistant professor in art history, theory, and criticism at the State University of Rio Grande do Sul. He researches and writes about film editing, montage, and the racialization of Brazilian artists. He is a member of Flum—Education and Visual Arts Research Group, the National Association of Plastic Art Researchers’ curating committee, and the Rio Grande do Sul Museum of Art’s collection committee.

Giunta, a Argentinian writer, curator, and educator, is a professor at Universidad de Buenos Aires and a visiting scholar at the University of Texas at Austin. She has authored several books on Latin American art, including Avant-garde, Internationalism and Politics: Argentine Art in the Sixties (Duke University Press, 2007), and Feminismo y arte latinoamericano: Histórias de artistas que emanciparon el cuerpo (forthcoming with the University of California Press), and cocurated the exhibition “Radical Women: Latin American Art, 1960–1985” (2017–18) which was staged at the Hammer Museum, Los Angeles; the Brooklyn Museum, New York; and Pinacoteca de São Paulo.

