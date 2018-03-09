Metropolitan Museum Appoints Michael Gallagher as New Deputy Director for Conservation and Chair of Paintings Conservation

The Metropolitan Museum of Art has announced that Michael Gallagher has been named the deputy director for conservation and the chairman of paintings conservation. The new, two-part role builds upon Gallagher’s current leadership responsibilities as the museum’s conservator in charge of paintings conservation. He will assume the post on April 1.

“The Met’s conservation and scientific research departments are global leaders in their fields, and our increasing number of conservation activities and ambitions merit a separate and distinct voice within the museum’s leadership,” Daniel H. Weiss, the president and CEO of The Met, said in a statement. “During his distinguished tenure at The Met, Michael Gallagher has excelled as both a preeminent paintings conservator and highly respected manager, making him an exceptional fit for this new position.”

Gallagher joined the institution as conservator in charge, in the department of paintings conservation, in 2005. Prior to joining The Met, Gallagher was keeper of conservation at the National Galleries of Scotland from 1999 to 2005 and served as a contractual conservator for the Gemäldegalerie in Berlin from 1995 to 1999.

“It is a privilege to work every day alongside my talented colleagues on maintaining one of the greatest art collections in the world,” Gallagher said. “I look forward to helping ensure The Met remains at the forefront of conservation and scientific research.”