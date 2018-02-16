Metropolitan Museum of Art Administrator Named President of New York Botanical Garden

Carrie Rebora Barratt, the deputy director for collections and administration at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, has been appointed the first female president of the New York Botanical Garden. After spending nearly three decades of her career at The Met, the Chicago native had been seen as a potential successor of the museum’s former director Thomas P. Campbell, who resigned in 2017.

Barratt first joined the Metropolitan Museum as curator of American paintings and sculpture in 1990. Since then, she has curated numerous major exhibitions on artists such as John Singleton Copley, Thomas Sully, and Gilbert Stuart and spearheaded the $120 million renovation of the American galleries. In 2009, she stepped into the role of associate deputy director for collections and administration and was promoted to her current role in 2011. Barratt oversees a variety of initiatives across twenty-seven departments at the museum. She also worked with the institution’s senior management team to plan and implement the opening of the Met Breuer in 2016.

Barratt told Eve M. Kahn of the New York Times that leaving The Met is bittersweet. While it “feels weird” to depart after dedicating so many years to the museum, she said, “You can’t help but leave feeling more joyful.”