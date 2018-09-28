MFA Boston Acquires Howard Greenberg Collection of Photographs

The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA), has announced the acquisition of the Howard Greenberg Collection of Photographs, funded by a major gift from the Phillip Leonian and Edith Rosenbaum Leonian Charitable Trust. Amassed over more than three decades, the collection comprises 447 photographs by 191 artists, including rare prints of modernist masterpieces and mid-twentieth-century classics.

Among the works are powerful visual testimonies of Depression-era America, the African American experience from the 1930s through the Civil Rights movement, politically engaged street photography, and wartime photojournalism. “The acquisition of these extraordinary works enriches a collection of art across time and cultures, at the highest level,” said MFA director Matthew Teitelbaum. “Howard is a visionary collector, and we will be proud to display these transformative images throughout the museum’s galleries.”

Of the 191 photographers represented in the acquisition, more than eighty are new to the MFA’s holdings, including artists such as Leonard Freed, Sid Grossman, Frances Benjamin Johnston, James Karales, Charles Moore, Inge Morath, Ruth Orkin, David “Chim” Seymour, and Roman Vishniac, among others. The collection also includes works by Ansel Adams, Diane Arbus, Imogen Cunningham, Alfred Stieglitz, and Edward Weston, as well as iconic photographs such as Dorothea Lange’s Migrant Mother, 1936; Arthur Rothstein’s Dust Storm, Cimarron County, 1936; and Walker Evans’s Negroes’ Church, South Carolina, 1936.

Other highlights of the Howard Greenberg Collection Henri Cartier-Bresso’s Madrid, Spain, 1933, and a number of original prints used for publication in Life magazine, such as Robert Capa’s Death of a Militia Soldier, Cerro Muriano, 1936, and Normandy Invasion on D-Day, 1944.

Commenting on the purchase, Greenberg said, “Assembled over thirty-five years and reflecting the unique access I’ve had to so many treasures of twentieth-century photography, the MFA will be a perfect resting place for the collection.” An exhibition of works from the acquisition will open at the MFA on August 11, 2019 and remain on view through December 16, 2019.

